Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Alberta camp on Walmart roof

‘Free Our Finest’ to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics

From Aug. 24th to 26th, the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) for Special Olympics Alberta and Walmart will partner for Free Our Finest to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics.

The Parkland Mall Walmart is hosting law enforcement officers who will be locked up and camping on the roof for the entire weekend (54 hours) to show their dedication and commitment to Special Olympics.

Participating agencies include Alberta Correctional Services, Alberta Sheriffs, Alberta Animal Services, Red Deer RCMP, Lacombe Police, Red Deer Emergency Services/Fire Department, SAOCC RCMP Telecommunications, and 2 squadron, 41 (one) signal regiment in Red Deer; part of Alberta’s 41 (one) Brigade in the Army Reserve.

A flagship fundraising event for LETR, Free Our Finest, is a unique way for law enforcement to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics in their local community.

Again, the event runs throught to Aug. 26th at 4 p.m. at Parkland Mall. There will also be face painting and photos with an Old West style prison trailer.

Members of the public will be able to enjoy fun activities and party with our finest and Special Olympics athletes.

Donations are accepted and welcomed.

Internationally the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) for Special Olympics is the largest grassroots fundraiser and awareness vehicle for Special Olympics.

More than 85,000 law enforcement officers from 10 Canadian provinces and three territories, the 50 United States, and 46 countries internationally form the largest grass roots fundraiser for Special Olympics.

Last year in Alberta, over $627,000 was raised across the province, benefiting local programs.

For more information on the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Alberta, visit www.albertatorchrun.ca.

-Submitted by the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Alberta