Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate Lenny Braverock

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 13-year-old Lenny Braverock, who was last seen in Red Deer on Aug. 11th. RCMP wish to verify her well-being.
Lenny Braverock is described as:
· First Nations
· 6’4” tall
· Long, dark brown hair
· Brown eyes
· Last seen wearing a blue and white shirt, black leggings and carrying a black backpack
If you have been in contact with Lenny Braverock or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.
-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP