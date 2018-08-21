Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate Lenny Braverock

Braverock last seen in Red Deer Aug. 11th

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 13-year-old Lenny Braverock, who was last seen in Red Deer on Aug. 11th. RCMP wish to verify her well-being.

Lenny Braverock is described as:

· First Nations

· 6’4” tall

· Long, dark brown hair

· Brown eyes

· Last seen wearing a blue and white shirt, black leggings and carrying a black backpack

If you have been in contact with Lenny Braverock or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP