Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate Lenny Braverock

Braverock last seen in Red Deer Aug. 11th

photo submitted

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 13-year-old Lenny Braverock, who was last seen in Red Deer on Aug. 11th. RCMP wish to verify her well-being.

Lenny Braverock is described as:

· First Nations

· 6’4” tall

· Long, dark brown hair

· Brown eyes

· Last seen wearing a blue and white shirt, black leggings and carrying a black backpack

If you have been in contact with Lenny Braverock or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

Previous story
Former Trump aide Paul Manafort found guilty of eight charges
Next story
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP investigating suspicious package at north detachment

Building closed to the public as a safety precaution

Lawrence Lee announces candidacy for UCP nomination

Two-term City councillor made the announcement Tuesday morning

Central Alberta and beyond to benefit from the success of Gord Bamford’s event

Canadian country music star recording artist Gord Bamford raised a total of $469,720

City council passes first reading of public consumption of cannabis bylaw

Bylaw returns to council for second and third reading Sept. 4th

Lacombe, Red Deer and Ponoka counties launch agricultural plastics recycling program

The three counties signed an agreement with Merlin Plastics

Fredericton police collect cards, flowers left at makeshift memorial

Four people died after a gunman opened fire

Train and truck collide east of Stettler, no injuries

Clean up underway

Team Canada’s next game postponed at Little League World Series

They’re back in action on Wednesday against Peurto Rico

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme

Said he and Trump arranged payment to porn star Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model to influence the election

Former Trump aide Paul Manafort found guilty of eight charges

A mistrial has been declared for the other 10 charges against him

Canada’s team chasing elusive gold medal at women’s baseball World Cup

Canada, ranked No. 2 behind Japan, opens play Wednesday against No. 10 Hong Kong

WATCH: Paradise Shore’s lawyer granted adjournment of SDAB hearing

Appellant asks for stop work order of RV development

Kim XO is Black Press Media’s fashionista

Starting Sept. 7, stylist Kim XO will host Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on Black Press Media

Feds agree to look at easing jury secrecy as part of review

At issue is a law that forbids jurors from talking about closed-door deliberations

Most Read