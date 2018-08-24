RCMP seek tips as they investigate assault and possible abduction

The victim is described as a Caucasian male in his early 20s

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance as they continue to investigate a witness report from Aug. 11th regarding the assault and possible abduction of an unknown man.

When RCMP attended the scene, all involved parties were gone and police officers have been working since then to identify the victim and verify his well-being.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Aug. 11th, RCMP responded to the report of an assault and possible abduction in the area of 60th St. and 56th Ave. in Riverside Meadows, after witnesses reported seeing a man being assaulted by two other men, and possibly forced into a vehicle.

The victim and his assailants appeared to know each other. No victim of an assault has come forward to RCMP. Police have checked at the hospital, viewed footage from various surveillance cameras and followed up on multiple other investigational avenues, but have not identified the victim to date.

The victim is described as a Caucasian male in his early 20s, about 6’ tall, with short hair and a moustache, wearing black skater shoes.

The first suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his mid-20s to early 30s, short with a stocky build, wearing a blue shirt and steel-toe boots.

The second suspect is described as a tall, thin Caucasian male wearing a brown shirt. The suspects were seen leaving the scene in a large, dark-coloured SUV.

If you have information about this assault, contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at http://p3tips.com/index.htm. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

-Submitted by the Red Deer RCMP