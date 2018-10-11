Heritage Recognition Awards to be held Nov. 2nd

The awards ceremony will be held at Festival Hall

Red Deer and Red Deer County residents interested in local heritage are invited to attend the Heritage Recognition Awards on Nov. 2nd.

Established in 2002 by the Heritage Preservation Committee, the Heritage Recognition Awards recognize outstanding efforts in heritage preservation, education and awareness in the City of Red Deer and Red Deer County. There are six nominations in three categories.

These include Category 1: Built and natural heritage conservation, protection and preservation. This year’s nominations include Harvard Historical Aviation Society’s Radio Antenna Project and the Stephan G. Stephansson Icelandic Society’s Tindastol Cemetery Restoration Project.

Category 2 (Heritage advocacy, education and awareness) nominees include the Norwegian Laft Hus Society, Waskasoo Community Association’s Waskasoo Walking Tour and the Waskasoo Environmental Education Society’s Waskasoo Park Interpretive Signage Program.

There were no nominees received for Category 3 (Youth advocacy, awareness and support for heritage).

And the Category 4 (Lifetime Achievement Award) nominee is Gilles Allard.

The awards ceremony will be held at Festival Hall, 4214 58th St. from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. followed by light refreshments. The event is free and members of the public are encouraged to attend.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer