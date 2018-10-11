Turning Point plans to move their services closer to Safe Harbour site

Turning Point is planning to relocate their operations and provide supervised consumption services (SCS) at 5233 54th Ave., near the existing Safe Harbour site, if City Council approves an application to amend the Land Use Bylaw and issue a development permit. First reading will take place on Oct. 15th, with a public hearing proposed for Nov. 13th at 6 p.m.

If approved, Turning Point would move their existing operations, which includes health programming and promotion, overdose prevention education services and community outreach, onto the new site. The site currently contains an existing vacant building; however, future renovations would be needed with Turning Point also expected to provide supervised consumption services, which is a space where persons may consume previously obtained substances in a medically supervised, hygienic environment.

An amendment to the existing Direct Control District (DC28), which describes land uses and regulations for development, is needed for this to happen. This approval is proposed as discretionary at this specific location so that conditions can be applied to the development of the site, which currently contains an existing vacant building.

The City will connect directly with property owners, tenants and businesses near the proposed site to share information, answer questions and hear concerns. The public can also provide feedback by submitting a letter to council or by attending the public hearing. All public feedback collected will be incorporated in a report back to City Council for consideration.

For more information, visit The City’s website at www.reddeer.ca/publichearings or contact Legislative Services at 403-342-8132.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer