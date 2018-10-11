Canadian pot workers to be allowed to cross border: U.S. officials

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reversed its earlier statement saying those in cannabis industry will be free to cross the border so long as the reason is unrelated to work

U.S. border guards have reversed an earlier decision that banned those working in Canada’s legal marijuana industry from heading south across the border.

“A Canadian citizen working in or facilitating the proliferation of the legal marijuana industry in Canada, coming to the U.S. for reasons unrelated to the marijuana industry will generally be admissible to the U.S.,” the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement this week.

“However, if a traveler is found to be coming to the U.S. for reason related to the marijuana industry, they may be deemed inadmissible.”

In September, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency sent tremors through the country’s burgeoning cannabis sector last week with word that legalization in Canada won’t change the fact that American laws treat marijuana as a banned substance, and industry insiders as drug traffickers.

Public Safety ministry staff confirmed at the time that Minister Mike Farnworth had warned Ottawa that people involved in the legal trade may be prevented from entering the U.S., even though states like Washington and Colorado have legalized recreation marijuana.

READ MORE: Seek compromise with U.S. on cannabis at border, lawyers urge Ottawa

Despite the fact that some jurisdictions in North America permit the use of medical and recreational marijuana, U.S. federal law continues to prohibit its sale, possession, production and distribution, an agency spokesperson said in a statement.

“Consequently, crossing the border or arriving at a U.S. port of entry in violation of this law may result in denied admission, seizure, fines, and apprehension,” the statement said.

“Working in or facilitating the proliferation of the legal marijuana industry in U.S. states where it is deemed legal or Canada may affect a foreign national’s admissibility to the United States.”

With files from The Canadian Press, Tom Fletcher

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man who filmed B.C. pipeline fire says it’s a ‘wake up call’

Just Posted

Murray McLauchlan brings current tour to Red Deer Oct. 27th

Presenting classics and new tunes, McLauchlan performs at the Memorial Centre

Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre hosts open house

Parents and supporters dropped by to chat with staff about what’s new

Ardene to take over the old Sport Chek at Parkland Mall

The Red Deer store will be over 16,000 square feet

Mustard Seed expands, assumes operation of People’s Place shelter

The shelter currently accommodates up to 46 adults during the winter months

Edmonton’s The Royal Foundry head to Bo’s Bar and Grill Oct. 11th

Band’s superbly-crafted latest disc, Lost in Your Head, was released last year

Man who filmed B.C. pipeline fire says it’s a ‘wake up call’

Man talks about his experience watching the Enbridge pipeline rupture spark a massive fire ball in Prince George

Canadian pot workers to be allowed to cross border: U.S. officials

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reversed its earlier statement saying those in cannabis industry will be free to cross the border so long as the reason is unrelated to work

StatsCan: B.C. cannabis consumption second highest in Canada

Only Nova Scotia had a higher percentage of people reported to have used cannabis in the past three months

Mother charged in death of son swept away in swollen Ontario river

The vehicle Kaden was travelling in was pulled into the river in late February when the driver did not stop for a road closure sign, and the toddler was lost in the water

Calgary man who strangled wife, buried body in home gets an extra 3 years

Allan Shyback was convicted last year of manslaughter and indignity to a body in the 2012 death of Lisa Mitchell in the couple’s Calgary home

Trump prays for hurricane victims, criticizes Democrats

Trump acknowledged the hurricane at the top of his rally Wednesday night in Erie, offering his “thoughts and prayers” to those in the storm’s path

Miraculously, four survive head-on collision north of Ponoka

A northbound van travelling in the southbound lanes collided with an SUV (graphic images)

Ontario government to allow Sikhs to ride motorcycles without helmets

The exemption — which goes into effect Oct. 18 — will recognize Sikh motorcycle riders’ civil rights and religious expression

Gas flowing again along FortisBC’s Enbridge pipeline

Customers in B.C. still asked to avoid non-essential use of natural gas until situation is resolved

Most Read