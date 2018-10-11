Agora Campus announced as name for North East Sector Joint High School Site

Signage featuring the new name will be installed later this year

Red Deer’s North East Sector Joint High School site has a new name after a resolution was passed by City council this summer.

The area, located northeast of 67th St. and 30th Ave. intersection is currently home to St. Joseph High School and Motorworks Fields and is the future home of both public and francophone high schools.

The NE Joint High School Site Concept Plan was adopted by Red Deer Public School District No. 104, Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools, Greater North Central Francophone Education Region No. 2 and the City of Red Deer in 2014 in anticipation of three high schools and community sport fields being built there.

Due to the nature of the development and the number of different activities and facilities that the site would host, the site partners felt there was value in a common name of the site that could be used in reference to the entire area.

Agora Campus has been endorsed by the four parties and was approved through via Red Deer City council resolution July 9th, 2018.

Agora is a Greek word meaning ‘gathering place’ or ‘assembly’ and ‘campus’ describes the collection of buildings and amenities. Signage featuring the new name will be installed later this year.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer