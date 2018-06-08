Grand opening set for Saturday for the reNew Thrift Store

Funds raised at the store will support causes within the City

NEW VENTURE - Manager Deborah Fehr stands in the reNew Thrift Store, which is hosting a grand opening celebration June 9th. Mark Weber/Red Deer Express

A grand opening runs Saturday, June 9th for the reNew Thrift Store located at 4608 – 50th Ave. (formerly the site of Cowboys).

A spacious floor area featuring all kinds of items from household goods and electronics to clothes, small pieces of furniture, books and much more, the Store has been bustling since first opening its doors back in April, organizers say.

Another exciting thing is that funds raised through sales will go to support an array of causes right here in Red Deer.

First off, they will be helping out the Potters Hands soup kitchen which serves 850 meals per week.

“As the profits grow, the (possibilities) are endless. It’s anything to help people in the community,” said Darcy Guillemaud, a board member for reNew.

“We leased the building from Potters Hands Developments and then it’s run as a standalone, non-profit society.”

After some extensive renovations, the site is now a clean, bright and welcoming location that is dedicated to the community, said Deborah Fehr, the Store’s manager.

She pointed out that the Store’s board members will decide where funds will go down the road as well.

“Once we get established and have a small reserve for expenses, then probably every quarter or every six months we will have a meeting and decide where we are taking the profits next, where they will be going,” added Guillemaud.

Both Guillemaud and Fehr said that from the start, the response from the community has been absolutely fantastic, for which they are extremely grateful.

“It’s been phenomenal – even with the donations,” she said. “Someone came in yesterday and said, ‘Wow – you guys have gotten a lot more in since the very first day you opened.’

“People have also commented on how they are glad there is a new thrift store downtown, and they are glad that our prices are what thrift store prices should be. It’s roomy, they can find things, it’s not cluttered, it’s clean,” she said. “They just love it.

“And I love it – I’m just joyful. It’s awesome to see something good for the community.

“We also have a dollar section or less, to help those who don’t have the funds to buy something (more expensive).”

They also have between 30 to 40 volunteers onhand to help out with various duties around the Store as well.

Meanwhile, grand opening celebrations run through the day on June 9th from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. with door prizes and contests for some great prizes, she said, adding there will also be free hot dogs and cake served between noon and 3 p.m.

Those wishing to donate items are asked to take them around the back of the premises.

For more information, find them on facebook at ‘reNew Thrift Store Red Deer’.