Red Deer student receives bronze medal at Skills Canada National Competition

Earlier this week, Tristen Hatto, a Grade 12 student at St. Joseph High School, won a bronze medal at the Skills Canada National Competition. Hatto competed against 13 provincial gold medal winners from across Canada in Electrical Installations.

“When I won bronze I was ecstatic! Competing against provincial gold medal winners from each province/territory was an amazing experience and to place in the top three is very fulfilling,” said Hatto at St. Joseph High School.

“Tristen did so well to earn a bronze! His work was so neat that it was the most photographed finished product. All the devices worked and as usual, there was a very small point spread between the gold and bronze winners,” said Teacher, Leigh Smithson of St. Joseph High School.

For more information on the Skills Canada National Competition, please visit https://www.skillscompetencescanada.com/en/skills-canada-national-competition/scnc-edmonton-2018/

-Submitted by Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools