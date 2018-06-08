RCMP warn of CRA telephone scam

Leduc RCMP issue warning about country-wide Canada Revenue scam

Individuals impersonating Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) employees prompted Leduc RCMP to send out a warning.

Police say this type of scam is happening across the country where fraudsters threaten people with arrest and use local numbers to confuse people.

“The scammers tell taxpayers they have a warrant for their arrest and in order to not get arrested they have to pay money or get gift cards and provide them to the scammers,” state RCMP

“The CRA would never request someone to pay money over the phone or get gift cards.”

Read: Ponoka woman loses $3,000 in gift card scam

In an effort to confuse victims, the scammers use spoofing mechanisms. In this case, they have used the Leduc RCMP detachment number: 780-980-7267 in order to convince the victim that they are not scammers.

Read: Phone fraudsters look like local callers

“The RCMP plays a crucial role in educating the public about scams, and has a number of programs in place to track fraud, including one run by the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC),” stated Const. Bridget Morla of the Leduc RCMP. “The CAFC monitors all types of scams, and warns Canadians to be on the lookout for scammers.”

If you or a family member has fallen victim to this scam, please report to Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or local police service, as well as the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. You have two ways to make a report to the CAFC; either by phone at 1-888-495-8501 (9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) or through their online reporting tool at the Anti Fraud Centre.

Previous story
Senate approves marijuana bill with plenty of amendments
Next story
Grand opening set for Saturday for the reNew Thrift Store

Just Posted

Grand opening set for Saturday for the reNew Thrift Store

Funds raised at the store will support causes within the City

Hundreds honoured during Mayor’s Recognition Awards

Categories included Athletics, Community Builder and Distinguished Volunteer Service

WATCH: Men don heels for Walk A Mile In Her Shoes

Funds raised go towards the Women’s Outreach Centre

Red Deer native lands title role in Canadian Badlands Passion Play

Aaron Krogram is back in the role of Jesus for this year’s epic production

3 sisters from Samson Cree Nation among 5 dead in crash south of Edmonton

Less than a month ago three people from Samson Cree Nation were killed in a highway crash

WATCH: 11th annual Women of Excellence Awards another big hit

Lynne Mulder received this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award

A&W Canada first restaurant chain to ban straws

Company says it will eliminate all plastic straws from all restaurants by the end of 2018

Cowboys face off with bulls in freestyle event

WATCH: Stettler’s 10th Annual Steel Wheel Stampede kicks off

RCMP warn of CRA telephone scam

Leduc RCMP issue warning about country-wide Canada Revenue scam

Senate approves marijuana bill with plenty of amendments

Legalization bill passes by a vote of 56-30 with one abstention

Trump wants Russia invited back to G7

U.S. president also ramps up Twitter criticism of Canada as he arrives for leaders’ summit

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead at 61

CNN calls death a suicide after Boudain discovered in hotel room in France

Ontario elects Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservative party

The Liberals also veered sharply left in recent years, ushering in policies often championed by NDP

Bryan Colangelo resigns as 76ers president

The former Toronto Raptors GM was caught up in a Twitter storm when his wife used fake accounts to troll current players, staff

Most Read