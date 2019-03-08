(Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer)

Facebook steps up fight against vaccine misinformation

Facebook says it will take its cue from global health organizations

Social media giant Facebook says it will remove groups and pages that spread misinformation about vaccinations on its site.

It’s the latest step Facebook and others are taking to stem the tide of misinformation on social media sites.

Facebook says it will take its cue from global health organizations, such as the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which have publicly identified verifiable vaccine hoaxes.

If groups and pages spread those hoaxes, they won’t appear in recommendations or in predictions functions when searched for in Facebook. Ads with similar information will be rejected.

READ MORE: Teen explains why he defied his mom and got vaccinated against measles

READ MORE: Measles vaccine registry likely for B.C. schools this fall

And content that contains the misinformation won’t be shown on Instagram Explore or hashtag pages.

The Associated Press

