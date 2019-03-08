UPDATE: Child Porn charges laid after ICE receives tip from Australia

Lots of charges relating to child sexual exploitation have now been laid against Christopher Juneau

Following an extensive ALERT Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit investigation, numerous new charges relating to child sexual exploitation have now been laid against Christopher Juneau. The total number of charges now stands at 73.

ICE’s continued investigation into Juneau has uncovered a series of new offences, and has identified at least eight child victims. A news release concerning the 34-year-old Eckville man’s initial arrest was issued by ALERT on Jan. 23rd, 2019.

ICE has identified eight victims who were allegedly sexually assaulted by Juneau. The alleged offences took place at various times and date back to 2013.

Sylvan Lake RCMP, Fox Creek RCMP, the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre in Red Deer, and the Caribou Child & Youth Centre in Grande Prairie have provided extensive assistance on the case.

Following the news release and subsequent media coverage, a number of potential victims provided information to police. ICE was also able to identify additional victims through a forensic analysis of the computers and other seized electronic devices seized from Juneau’s home.

Forensic analysis of Juneau’s phone and computers has so far yielded more than half a million images and videos of child sexual exploitation and voyeurism. ICE forensic technicians have yet to complete their full analysis.

Juneau was charged with the new offences on March 1st, 2019. He has remained in custody since January 18th, 2019, when he was arrested by Sylvan Lake RCMP.

Charges against Juneau include multiple instances of sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, voyeurism, possessing, accessing, distributing, and making child pornography and breach of recognizance.

Juneau’s initial arrest came after ICE received information from Australia’s Task Force Argos, a specialized online child exploitation unit of the Queensland Police Service.

Anyone with information about this investigation, or any cases related to child sexual exploitation, is encouraged to come forward and contact police or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-TIPS).

– Submitted by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT)

