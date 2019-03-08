Additional child sexual exploitation charges laid against Eckville man

The ICE unit has laid additional charges against Christopher Juneau following an investigation

Further charges have been laid against an Eckville man after the Internet Child Exploitation Unit’s investigation.

Multiple new charges related to child sexual exploitation have been laid against Christopher Juneau, who was originally arrested in January following a tip from Australian police.

Juneau is now charged with a total of 73 offences.

The continued investigation has uncovered at least eight child victims, according to a press release from ICE.

The alleged offences from the victim are said to have occurred at various times dating back to 2013.

A number of potential victims came forward to police following the initial media release on Jan. 23 and subsequent media coverage.

Forensic analysis of the computers and electronic devices seized from Juneau’s properties resulted in ICE identifying additional victims.

“Forensic analysis of Juneau’s phone and computers has so far yielded more than half a million images and videos of child sexual exploitation and voyeurism,” the ICE press release from March 8 stated.

The full analysis of the devices has not yet been completed.

The ICE Unit was assisted in its investigation by Sylvan Lake RCMP, Fox Creek RCMP, the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre in Red Deer, and the Caribou Child & Youth Centre in Grande Prairie.

Charges against Juneau include multiple instances of:

• sexual assault;

• sexual interference;

• invitation to sexual touching;

• voyeurism;

• possessing, accessing, distributing, and making child pornography; and

• breach of recognizance.

The new offences Juneau is charged with were laid on March 1. The 34-year-old Eckville remains in custody after Sylvan Lake RCMP arrested him on Jan. 18.

