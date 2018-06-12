Combustibles cause balcony fire in Vanier Woods

Emergency crews were called to a balcony fire in Vanier Woods last week after improperly stored cardboard caught fire during a barbeque.

Red Deer Emergency Services (RDES) responded to a fire call at 39 Van Slyke Way on June 8th at approximately 11 p.m.

The fire originated on the balcony where residents had stored cardboard materials behind their gas barbeque, which caught fire when the barbeque was used. The balcony’s overhead sprinkler system was activated and kept the fire under control.

Officials say without the sprinkler head on the balcony, the fire would likely have spread to the combustible siding, putting the building and tenants at further risk.

RDES Fire Prevention Bureau reminds residents that June is one of the peak months for barbeque fires. Please consider:

Propane and charcoal barbeques should only be used outdoors

The barbeque should be placed at least one metre from combustible materials

Keep children and pets at least one metre away from the barbeque

Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grill and the trays below

Never leave a lit barbeque unattended

Always make sure your gas barebeque lid is open before lighting it

Residents are invited to contact the Fire Prevention Bureau at 403-346-5511 or prevention@reddeer.ca with any questions or concerns.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer