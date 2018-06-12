file photo

Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off accepts applications for 2019 event

Cabinet seeks charity who will partner in bringing another season of dancing to Red Deer

The Cabinet for the Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off 2019 is seeking a charity who will partner in bringing to Red Deer another season of celebrity dancing. Applications are now being accepted.

Over the last six years, the Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off has raised over $2 million supporting Red Deer not-for-profit agencies.

Event co-chair Christine Moore said, “The Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off is a great fundraiser and just as importantly, it’s a community builder which showcases the organization, raising its profile, all of which has a long lasting impact for the agency.”

Charities who wish to apply will find the application form at celebritydanceoff.ca. The deadline to submit applications is June 29th at 4 p.m.

Previous story
Red Deer Mayor advocates for homeless shelter infrastructure
Next story
UPDATE: Remand Centre inmates escaped through window, say Red Deer RCMP

Just Posted

UPDATE: Remand Centre inmates escaped through window, say Red Deer RCMP

Three inmates remain at large

Red Deer Mayor advocates for homeless shelter infrastructure

7 Cities conference brings together leaders to discuss ending homelessness

Red Deer RCMP charge former bank employee with fraud and money laundering

Woman allegedly stole over $1 million while employed at ATB Financial

The Outreach Centre to open The Dragonfly Children’s Healing Centre

Spacious new facility will focus on children affected by domestic violence

Investigation ongoing into fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian collision

Female pronounced deceased at the scene in Red Deer County

Americans #ThankCanada as tariff spat continues

Social media users are thanking Canadian neighbours for arts, kindness, food

Popular photo sharing app Instagram not working

Users unable to refresh feeds are moving to Twitter to share photos/memes

CPP Investment Board taking a look stalled Trans Mountain project

CPPIB has yet to begin a formal analysis or receive any confidential information

Red Deer Mayor advocates for homeless shelter infrastructure

7 Cities conference brings together leaders to discuss ending homelessness

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit Australia, Fiji

Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be making the tour around the time of the Invictus Games in Sydney

Trump confused by Trudeau’s ‘pushed around’ comment

President Donald Trump says he and Trudeau just ‘shook hands’

Gunman kills self, 4 child hostages after Florida standoff

The 35-year-old gun man is also reported to have shot a police officer

Migrants transferred to Italian ships for trip to Spain

Italy and Malta have refused the migrants entry to dock at ports since Saturday

North Korea commits to ‘complete denuclearization’

After summit, Trump announces halt to US-SKorea ‘war games’

Most Read