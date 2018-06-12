Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off accepts applications for 2019 event

Cabinet seeks charity who will partner in bringing another season of dancing to Red Deer

The Cabinet for the Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off 2019 is seeking a charity who will partner in bringing to Red Deer another season of celebrity dancing. Applications are now being accepted.

Over the last six years, the Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off has raised over $2 million supporting Red Deer not-for-profit agencies.

Event co-chair Christine Moore said, “The Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off is a great fundraiser and just as importantly, it’s a community builder which showcases the organization, raising its profile, all of which has a long lasting impact for the agency.”

Charities who wish to apply will find the application form at celebritydanceoff.ca. The deadline to submit applications is June 29th at 4 p.m.