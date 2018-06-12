UPDATE: Two Red Deer Remand escapees arrested

Quinn Russell Peterson, 28, and Douglas Brian Power, 52, of Central Alberta are in police custody as the investigation continues pending their return to Red Deer’s Remand Centre, where they escaped from just after 12:00 a.m. this morning.

The search continues for Dallas Albert Rain, 26.

In the afternoon of June 12th Innisfail RCMP responded to a call for assistance from the Blackfalds RCMP regarding a stolen black Dodge pickup truck with a red tailgate that was last seen travelling out of their area of jurisdiction.

After receiving calls from the public and with an observation by an Alberta Parks Conservation Officer west of Innisfail, detachment members from Innisfail began trying to locate the vehicle.

With the assistance of the Innisfail General Investigation Section and the Red Deer Police Dog Service, Innisfail RCMP followed the vehicle in and around the Innisfail area.

The vehicle was followed at a distance and was later located parked and vacant in a field in Red Deer County, east of Innisfail and south of Hwy. 42 on Range Road 265. Within minutes, police on scene were advised of an ATV that was just stolen from a rural yard near where the truck was left. The ATV was located a short distance away and contained in a farm field with two suspects riding it.

While trying to break out of the police containment the ATV ran into a police vehicle that was parked in an approach. The two male suspects then fled on foot. One was arrested by a police dog service member, after being apprehended by a police dog and the second suspect by a member of the Innisfail General Investigation Section.

Both males were identified as two of the three remaining recently escaped inmates from the Red Deer Remand Centre and both were wanted on outstanding warrants for prison breach and being unlawfully at large.

RCMP would like to thank the public for alerting them to this activity.

-Submitted by Innisfail RCMP