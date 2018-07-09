City to start accepting applications for cannabis retail locations July 24th

The City of Red Deer will start accepting applications for cannabis retail locations starting July 24th, two weeks later than the originally scheduled date of July 11th. The date has been delayed due a backlog in the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission pre-qualification process, which is required as part of the City’s Development Permit process.

“With the volume Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) is experiencing, we know not all potential applicants will have their pre-qualification complete by July 11th,” said Erin Stuart, inspections and licensing manager. “We want to ensure the process is fair for everyone, so we’re working with the ALGC to allow applicants to demonstrate that they’ve submitted to the AGLC rather than completed the full pre-qualification as part of their application.”

Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, starting at 8 a.m, on July 24th, and all completed development permit application packages must be submitted in person at City Hall, 4914 48th Ave.

“We need people to come prepared with all the necessary approvals and documents,” said Stuart. “Incomplete application packages will be returned to the applicant until they are able to complete the full package.”

A complete development permit application package includes:

A completed and signed development permit application form

Site plan of the property where the retail store is to be located

Elevations or photos of the building façade where the retail store is to be located

Floor plan of the retail store

Letter of Authorization from the property owner (a lease agreement is not sufficient) o Letter of Intent providing details about the retail business

A completed cannabis retail sales application requirement list

A site plan that illustrates the retail sales location and their separation to all uses identified in Section 5.7.12 of the land use bylaw. This includes schools, day care facilities, a City operated recreation facility, and hospitals. At this time the map does not need to show distances to other cannabis retail stores.

A site plan that illustrates the retail sales location and the separation to all provincial setbacks.

Written confirmation from the AGLC that the applicant has submitted an application to them for the pre-qualification process. Full approval will be required as part of the Development Permit approval.

When a completed application is submitted, the City will review it and tell the applicant about next steps. While the sale of cannabis is still illegal at this time, the City is accepting and considering applications for permits. These can be issued prior to legalizations; however, business operations cannot start until cannabis is legalized.

More information about the legalizations of cannabis is available on The City’s website at www.reddeer.ca.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer