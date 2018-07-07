Randolph Byron Dunlop, 60, from Grand Prairie, Alta. (RCMP handout)

RCMP believe convicted sex offender may have more victims in B.C.

In March, Randolph Byron Dunlop was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in 1994

Fort St. John RCMP have released a photo of a recently-convicted sex offender found guilty off an attack back in the 90s with the belief there could be more victims.

In March, 60-year-old Randolph Byron Dunlop, from Grand Prairie, Alta., was sentenced to eight years behind bars by a B.C. provincial judge after being found guilty of sexual assault with a weapon, break and enter to commit an indictable offence and forcible confinement.

Dunlop was also handed a lifetime weapons ban.

The conviction stems from a random attack in Fort St. John in the year 1994, when police said a woman was assaulted by a complete stranger.

Police said in a statement Friday that Dunlop broke into the woman’s home with a firearm in hand and while wearing a mask tied the woman up and sexually assaulted her.

Police said Dunlop had also cut all phone lines to the home before breaking in.

DNA evidence left behind at the scene led police to link Dunlop to the crime. He was arrested at his home in Grand Prairie in 2014.

Police said that because Dunlop worked in the Fort St. John area in the 1990s, B.C. Mounties are now working with Alberta police to determine if Dunlop is associated to other similar unsolved investigations.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about other related incidents to call Fort St. John police at 250-787-8100.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian firefighter dies in fall on Pakistan’s treacherous K2 mountain

Just Posted

WATCH: KartSTART revs into Red Deer

Go-kart event teaches kids about safe driving skills

Bard on Bower gears up for exciting summer season

Celebrate William Shakespeare with a festive ’Mardi Gras’ theme

UPDATE/WATCH: Over $250,000 worth of drugs seized in Red Deer investigation

A total of 57 criminal charges have been laid

WATCH: Stettler woman lands the big prize in Red Deer Hospital Dream Home Lottery

Proceeds will go to the purchase of 39 new beds for the Red Deer Hospital

Canadian legend Lee Aaron to play Westerner Days

Lee’s show will feature her latest project Diamond Baby Blues

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

RCMP believe convicted sex offender may have more victims in B.C.

In March, Randolph Byron Dunlop was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in 1994

Three-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse pulls up injured in 200 semifinal

The 23-year-old from Markham, Ont., was leading and running well at Terry Fox Stadium when he slowed

Blackfalds Superkids Triathlon grows in second year

68 kids introduced to the sport of triathlon

VIDEO: Ovechkin shows off the Stanley Cup at the World Cup

Washington Capitals captain took the NHL trophy to a fan zone in Moscow

Canadian firefighter dies in fall on Pakistan’s treacherous K2 mountain

Serge Dessureault died Saturday while attempting to scale 8,611-meter mountain in northern Pakistan

Ontario asks Trudeau for resources to address influx of asylum seekers

About 800 refugee claimants and asylum seekers are staying in Toronto college residences

Former B.C. reporter says Trudeau apologized day after encounter at music festival

Woman confirms she was reporter in Creston Valley Advance editorial that alleges Trudeau groped her

Motorcyclist left hurt woman on side of B.C. highway after crash: RCMP

Woman may have been lying injured for a few hours near the Highway 97 intersection in Prince George

Most Read