Ponoka RCMP ask for assistance locating missing First Nations man

Ponoka RCMP ask the public’s assistance in locating a man who went missing from the Centennial Centre for Mental Health and Brain Injury.

Police say Clayton Paul Gopher, 33, was last seen at the Centennial Centre Saturday evening at 8:44 p.m. where it is believed he hired a taxi and then travelled to downtown Red Deer.

Gopher is described as being First Nations, 5’9” tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing grey shorts, a red T-shirt and flip-flops.

Police say Gopher has ties to Rocky Mountain House and the O’Chiese First Nation area.

If you know the whereabouts of Gopher, contact the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472, or your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.