Wetaskiwin man charged with sexual offences on three youths

The in-depth investigation showed the youths were allegedly exploited by the man

An in-depth investigation by Wetaskiwin RCMP has found three youths were victims of child exploitation.

As a result, Wetaskiwin RCMP have charged a 47-year-old man with several sexual related charges including four counts of sexual interference, four charges of sexual assault, obtaining sexual services for consideration and luring a child.

The investigation started March 28 due to a concern for a missing youth. Police were informed that the girl may be involved in child exploitation as she was associating with two other girls believed to be involved.

“An investigation was conducted into the child exploitation and it was determined that there were three youth female victims,” say police.

“It was determined that the male had sexual encounters with the three youths due to the in-depth investigation.”

Police did not release the name of the man charged, which is believed because of the need to protect the identity of the victims. Investigators are, however, reaching out to the public to speak with other possible victims.

If you know someone or feel that you were a victim of a related offence, please contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP at (780)312-7200 or your local police department.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

