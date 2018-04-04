Province recognizes Albertans for preventing violence

The Province of Alberta recently handed out nine Inspiration Awards to individuals and groups who demonstrated excellence in promoting education about healthy relationships, working across sectors to address violence and partnering with Alberta’s diverse communities.

Lacombe resident Shalea Harder-Mah received the Emerging Excellence Award recognizing youth and the Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre in Red Deer received the Group Award for Leadership in Sexual Violence.

“Albertans have always stood up for their neighbours and worked together to support those in need,” Minister of Community and Social Services Irfan Sabir said. “The Inspiration Awards recognize community leaders who set an extraordinary example to support those affected by violence and abuse.

“These awards are a way our government can say thank you for their efforts to make life better for all Albertans.”

Individuals, groups, businesses and community organizations are eligible to be nominated for the award and demonstrate the qualities of: showing community leadership; promoting public education of healthy relationships and gender equity; working in partnership across sectors to address violence; increasing access to services and supports; changing organizational practices; developing primary-prevention strategies; and partnering with Alberta’s diverse communities.

– Submitted by the Government of Alberta