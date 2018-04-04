Two men rob service stations with “machete-like” weapon

Two men are in custody after Sylvan Lake RCMP members responded to an armed robbery call in Sylvan Lake April 3.

According to an official release two individuals entered the GTI service station in Sylvan Lake at 8:20 p.m., one of them wielding a “machete type” weapon and demanding money from the employee. The suspects were given a small amount of cash before they left.

As the police were investigating the Sylvan Lake robbery, a second call came in from the Eckville GTI service station. The same two suspects entered the Eckville location, again demanding money and waving their weapon. They fled the store with some cash.

Other detachments in the area were alerted by the Sylvan Lake RCMP. At approximately 8:40 p.m. the Rocky Mountain House detachment members found and stopped the suspect vehicle.

A 20-year-old male and a second 21-year-old male, both from Rocky Mountain House, were arrested without incident. Both men have charges of robbery pending.

Two females were also arrested from the vehicle but both have been released from custody with no charges.

Both store employees were uninjured during the robberies.



myra.nicks@sylvanlakenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter