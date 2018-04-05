Penhold Fire Department responded to carbon monoxide alarm

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on April 5th Penhold Fire crews responded to a carbon monoxide alarm at a residence in Penhold.

Penhold acting Fire Lieutenant Max Johnston said “ We had initial readings of more than 130 parts per million throughout the two-storey home. We checked all the appliances with the assistance of Atco Gas and it was determined that a vehicle was left running in the garage”.

Penhold Fire Chief Jim Pendergast said there were two adults in the house at the time who did not suffer any injuries.

Pendergast went onto say “ They were lucky that the home was equipped with carbon monoxide detectors, which alerted them and they called 911.

The Penhold Fire Department reminds everyone to not leave vehicles running in your garage even with the door open and to make sure your CO alarms are current and working.

It took till about 3:30 a.m. to clear the home of all the CO and get the readings down to zero. Three fire units and eight firefighters responded.

-Submitted by Penhold Fire Department