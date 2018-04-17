Ponoka RCMP investigate copper wire theft

Theft of 25 feet of copper wire April 16 from a lease site

About 25 feet of copper wire and other old field items were stolen from a lease site.

Ponoka RCMP ask the public for any information on the theft, which occurred April 16. Investigators say the items were stolen from a lease site off of Township Road 422.

If you have information, please call the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.

