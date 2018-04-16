Family of Stettler homicide victim invites public to attend reception

John Savage was arrested and charged with second-degree murder April 10 in connection with the death of James Holkovich April 6 in Stettler. (Contributed photo)

A private funeral for a Stettler homicide victim will be held this week.

After the service, the family of James Hulkovich, 70, invites the public to join them for a come and go reception at the Stettler Funeral Home on April 19 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Police found Hulkovich deceased in his home the evening of April 6 and asked for the public’s help to locate a white 2008 Ford F-150 truck that belonged to the victim.

On April 7 about 8 p.m. police located the truck on Hwy 13 near Wetaskiwin and took two adult males and females into custody. John Roland Savage, 51, of Stettler was injured during the arrest and taken to an Edmonton hospital. Police released the other male and two females without charges. RCMP Major Crimes Unit (MCU) charged Savage with second-degree murder on April 10. He appears in Stettler court April 26.

Stettler RCMP confirmed that Savage was arrested in Stettler the morning of April 6 and taken to the Stettler Hospital where he was placed under watch by hospital security. Savage, however, fled the hospital during the afternoon of April 6, hours before he allegedly killed Hulkovich.

Hulkovich was born in Nordegg, AB, and worked in the oil patch for many years. He married the love of his life Carol Untch in 1969. Jim liked to fish, hunt, camp and garden. He always had time to chat with neighbours and friends. He was a devoted husband and spent his days sitting with his wife Carol at Heritage House.

Memorial donations may be made to SHSF – Heritage House or a charity of your own choice.