Pair arrested in Halkirk area drug bust makes first court appearance

A Halkirk area couple facing drug trafficking and weapons charges made their first court appearance.

Leigh Anne Green, 38, appeared in Stettler provincial court before Judge G. Yake on July 12. Duty counsel Mark Daoust represented Green. Bayden Cormick, 45, didn’t attend court and instead, Red Deer lawyer Daniel Wilson represented Cormick. Both Green and Cormick are scheduled to reappear Aug. 23 to enter a plea.

Green is charged with three counts of possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited loaded weapon and three counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Cormick is charged with three counts of possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited loaded weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon, three counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon, four counts of drug trafficking and possession of stolen property.

The pair were arrested without incident July 5 after police raided their Paintearth County residence, outside of Halkirk. They were arrested away from their home.

Intelligence gathering led Stettler RCMP to collaborate with Red Deer Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) to investigate drug trafficking occurring, which resulted in them raiding a rural home.

Police executed the search warrant in the early evening July 5 and for safety reasons, the RCMP Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) members attended, as well as EMS from Coronation and Consort RCMP.

At the residence, police seized Canadian money, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and five firearms. Three of the firearms were prohibited.