Pair arrested in Halkirk area drug bust makes first court appearance

Police seized prohibited loaded weapons, meth, cocaine, fentanyl and cash during raid

A Halkirk area couple facing drug trafficking and weapons charges made their first court appearance.

Leigh Anne Green, 38, appeared in Stettler provincial court before Judge G. Yake on July 12. Duty counsel Mark Daoust represented Green. Bayden Cormick, 45, didn’t attend court and instead, Red Deer lawyer Daniel Wilson represented Cormick. Both Green and Cormick are scheduled to reappear Aug. 23 to enter a plea.

Green is charged with three counts of possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited loaded weapon and three counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Cormick is charged with three counts of possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited loaded weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon, three counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon, four counts of drug trafficking and possession of stolen property.

The pair were arrested without incident July 5 after police raided their Paintearth County residence, outside of Halkirk. They were arrested away from their home.

Intelligence gathering led Stettler RCMP to collaborate with Red Deer Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) to investigate drug trafficking occurring, which resulted in them raiding a rural home.

Police executed the search warrant in the early evening July 5 and for safety reasons, the RCMP Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) members attended, as well as EMS from Coronation and Consort RCMP.

At the residence, police seized Canadian money, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and five firearms. Three of the firearms were prohibited.

Previous story
WATCH: Grade 2 students in Red Deer see great benefits from Reading College
Next story
Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate Maggie Sulyak

Just Posted

WATCH: Grade 2 students in Red Deer see great benefits from Reading College

Students build up their skills for Grade 3

Red Deer College renews lease at downtown campus

Donald School of Business will remain in downtown Red Deer

Horse euthanized after fracturing leg in chuckwagon races at Calgary Stampede

B.C. animal rights group says that 60 horses have died in the event since 1986

Peavey Mart donates $100,000 to install LED lighting at River Bend

Enhancements will help support 2019 Canada Winter Games

The Washboard Union heads to Westerner Days July 20th

Chris Duncombe talks latest record and the band’s road to success

Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

Woman stands in front of semi on Highway 2

Potentially tragic event averted on QEII with help of Ponoka ITU members

Pair arrested in Halkirk area drug bust makes first court appearance

Police seized prohibited loaded weapons, meth, cocaine, fentanyl and cash during raid

Video: 4-mile iceberg breaks off eastern Greenland

A team of scientists has captured a four-mile iceberg breaking away from a glacier in eastern Greenland

B.C. man nets $1,750 fine for speeding 70 kilometres over limit in Alberta

The man, 37, who was not named by police, was fined in Alberta provincial court Thursday

Wetaskiwin man facing more charges after second raid in two weeks

RCMP execute search warrant at same senior citizen’s Wetaskiwin residence

VIDEO: Police warn of ‘potential risk’ to Greater Toronto area

GTA increases police presence but would not specify what information they had received

Liberal promise to set strict rules for unpaid interns pushed to 2019

Officials now say it will be fall of 2019 — right when the next federal election is expected

Peavey Mart donates $100,000 to install LED lighting at River Bend

Enhancements will help support 2019 Canada Winter Games

Most Read