Innisfail-Sylvan Lake elects its new MLA

The by-election was held in the riding on July 12

The results of the Innisfail-Sylvan Lake by-election are in.

Two hours after the polls closed on July 12, UCP candidate Devin Dreeshen was elected the new MLA for the Innisfail-Sylvan Lake riding.

Dreeshen amassed roughly 80 per cent of the vote, with more than 8,000 votes in his favour.

NDP candidate Nicole Mooney recieved roughly 10 per cent of the vote while Alberta Party’s Abigail Douglas came in with a surprising 7.5 per cent.

Liberal Nick Jansen and Independant candidate David Inscho both accumulated less than one per cent of the vote.

The results of the election are still considered to be unofficial until the returning officer can confirm the results.

