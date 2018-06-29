Mirror fire department at risk of closing

If volunteers don’t step up soon the Mirror Fire Department may cease to exist.

The department only has five volunteers but needs at least 12 volunteers to continue.

“We have to meet the minimum standards to make this department viable and to perform the duties of a fire department safely, we need to comply with regulations,” said Lacombe County Fire Chief Drayton Bussiere in a release. “At the end of the day, we need the community to understand the importance of these minimum standards, as well as how it will affect their service levels and potential impacts to insurance if the fire department is not revitalized.”

Lacombe County’s efforts to revitalize Mirror’s fire department the past 18 months have failed. In a last ditch attempt a public meeting will be held July 25 to talk to the community about options and ramifications of the fire department closing.

The Alix Fire Department helps the Mirror Fire Department and will continue if the Mirror fire department is dissolved.

“We not only require 12 committed individuals to join this department, but they also need to complete adequate training to be able to safely respond to calls.”

Bussiere said the Mirror firefighters’ training is limited.

“We rely heavily on Alix to provide the manpower needed to safely and efficiently fight fires or to respond to motor vehicle accidents.”

Lacombe County will evaluate the results of the meeting by Aug. 31. Depending on the outcome the Mirror Fire Department could cease by the end of September.

The public meeting is set for July 25 at the Mirror Community Hall at 7 p.m.