Red Deer RCMP arrest 45 people in four-day warrant round-up

The Red Deer RCMP Crime Reduction Team (CRT) arrested 45 people and executed 140 warrants last week during a four-day warrant round-up, clearing a total of 197 charges including new charges when suspects were found to be breaking laws at the time of their arrest.

Between June 19th and June 22nd, CRT members targeted repeat offenders linked to property and drug offences, in keeping with the 2018-2020 Annual Policing Plan focus on crime reduction in the areas of property and drugs. Most of the offenders arrested had warrants for failing to appear in court and failing to comply with court-imposed conditions or probation orders on top of the original crimes they were charged for. In the course of the warrant sweep, RCMP also cleared up $15,637 in unpaid traffic fines from five individuals; one 20 year old male had amassed $6,375 in unpaid traffic fines.

Arrests of note during the warrant round-up:

Dustin Eugene Weiss, 24, was arrested on three warrants for failing to comply with probation and two counts of failing to comply with conditions. He now faces six new charges after he was found in possession of what is believed to be methamphetamine at the time of his arrest: drug possession, four counts of failing to comply with conditions and failing to comply with probation.

Darrell Myshak, 42, was arrested on four warrants for 11 charges: theft of motor vehicle, two counts of theft, two counts of break and enter, three counts of failing to comply with probation, failing to comply with conditions, mischief and a traffic charge. He faces two new charges of possession of stolen property and failing to comply with probation after RCMP arrested him in possession of a stolen truck.

Alysha Andrew-Harris, 27, was arrested on five warrants for theft and four counts of failing to comply with conditions and faces a new charge of drug possession after she was found to be in possession of what is believed to be crystal meth at the time of her arrest.

Michael Madsen, 42, was arrested on four warrants for five charges: drug possession, resist/ obstruct peace officer, two counts of failing to comply with conditions and indecent act.

Jessica Kirby Fedyk, 31, was arrested on 12 warrants for 14 charges: resist/ obstruct peace officer, seven counts of failing to comply with probation and six counts of failing to comply with conditions.

David Gallinger, 24, was arrested on five warrants for nine charges: theft, uttering threats, seven counts of failing to comply with conditions.

Amber Lavallee, 24, was arrested on 12 warrants for 13 charges: three counts of theft, ten counts of failing to comply.

Moses Rianga, 29, was arrested on five warrants for drug trafficking, drug possession, possession of stolen property, mischief and two counts of failing to comply with conditions.

Deren Sullivan, 47, was wanted on five warrants for eight charges: three counts of drug trafficking, drug possession and four counts of failing to comply with conditions.

Amanda Buckingham, 31, was arrested on three warrants for theft and two counts of failing to comply with conditions and faces a new charge of drug possession after she was found to be in possession of fentanyl at the time of her arrest.

Haley Carpenter, 25, was arrested on one warrant for four charges: three counts of theft of motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.

Kiluya Nowdlaq, 28, was arrested on eight warrants for theft and seven counts of failing to comply with conditions.

“Warrant round-ups are a regular and effective part of Pinpoint, the Red Deer RCMP’s targeted crime reduction strategy. We have communicated to all the repeat offenders in Red Deer that as long as they continue to commit crimes, we will continue to put them before the courts,” said Insp. Gerald Grobmeier of the Red Deer RCMP. “Between the warrant round-up, our recent drug trafficking sweep and recent drug-related search warrants, we are putting a significant dent in criminal activity in Red Deer and will continue to do so in the interests of reduced property and drug crime.”

The warrant round-up was undertaken by the Red Deer RCMP Crime Reduction Team, GIS and general duty police officers, with significant support from municipal staff members including criminal analysts and watch clerks.