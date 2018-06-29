Individual attempting to avoid arrest pronounced dead in vehicle collision

Other driver treated on scene for minor injuries

Red Deer RCMP were on scene at 60th Street and Taylor Dr. after a fatal motor vehicle collision in which a suspect attempting to avoid arrest collided with a civilian vehicle; the driver of the suspect vehicle was pronounced deceased at hospital shortly afterward, while the driver of the vehicle he struck was treated on scene for minor injuries and then released. Traffic is impacted at the intersection of 60th St. and Taylor Drive and at points north and south of that collision location, and on 60th Street north of Taylor Drive.

The incident began at approximately 11:30 a.m. June 29th when RCMP responded to a report of an erratic driver in a parking lot on Gaetz Avenue in north Red Deer. RCMP responded immediately and executed a traffic stop; the suspect vehicle stopped for police then fled once the police officer had exited their vehicle. Police did not pursue the vehicle for public safety reasons but located it again in an alley in north Red Deer shortly afterward, where the vehicle again fled police. The suspect vehicle collided with a citizen’s vehicle at the intersection of 60th Street and Taylor Drive and then collided with a tree.

The male driver of the suspect vehicle was pronounced deceased shortly before 1:30 p.m. His name will not be released at this time pending next of kin notifications and the unfolding investigation. The citizen whose vehicle was struck was treated for minor injuries at the scene of the collision by Red Deer Emergency Services and released.

Red Deer RCMP are asking drivers to avoid the collision area in order to avoid traffic delays and to give police room to work. If you have information about this investigation, please call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

The investigation is still in its early stages and RCMP do not have more information at this time. Red Deer RCMP will issue an update as more information becomes available.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

