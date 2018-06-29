Rocky Mountain House RCMP arrest fourth Red Deer remand escapee

Dallas Rain in custody

The fourth escaped Red Deer Remand Centre prisoner has been captured.

At about 12:45 p.m. Friday Dallas Albert Rain, 28, was located and arrested by the Rocky Mountain House RCMP.

Rain remains in police custody as the investigation continues pending his return to provincial remand where he escaped with three other prisoners on June 12.

According to Red Deer RCMP the four men escaped the remand centre through a window.

Quinn Russell Peterson, 28, and Douglas Brian Power, 52, of Central Alberta were arrested June 12 after Innisfail and Blackfalds RCMP responded to a call about a stolen black Dodge truck with a red tailgate.

An Alberta Parks Conservation Officer west of Innisfail and Innisfail RCMP tried to locate the vehicle.

Innisfail RCMP followed the vehicle in and around Innisfail, with the help of the Innisfail General Investigation Section and the Red Deer Police Dog Service.

According to RCMP, with the help of Innisfail General Investigation the vehicle was followed from a distance and then found parked, with no occupants, in a field in Red Deer County on Hwy 42 and Range Road 265. Police were on scene within minutes and advised that an ATV was just stolen from a rural yard where the truck was abandoned.

Police located and contained the ATV a short distance away in a farm field being driven by two suspects. The suspects tried to break of the police containment and ran the ATV into a police vehicle that was parked in an approach.

The two male suspects fled on food and a police service dog arrested one. The GIS unit arrested the second male.

Quinn Russell Peterson, 26, and Douglas Brian Power, 52, were identified as two of the three remaining escapees from Red Deer Remand Centre June 12.

