Innisfail RCMP nab would-be thieves in the act

A home alarm and an attentive neighbour at a rural home helped in their arrest.

Two men were arrested in the act of attempted theft on a rural property near Innisfail.

RCMP state that on April 4 at about 2 p.m. they responded to a rural home alarm near Highway 54 and Range Road 54 in Red Deer County.

While they were heading to the alarm they received a report from a witness near the home of suspicious activity at the same location.

“This witness did the right thing and stayed safe by calling police,” states the RCMP release. “Police managed to get the owner of the property on the phone who stated no one should be on their property at the time.”

Police arrived at the home to find a pickup truck parked outside the garage of the home with one man inside.

“There were tracks entering the garage and when police entered the garage they located a second male inside,” say police, adding that both men were arrested.

Sheldon Richard Metcalf, 46, of Red Deer Alberta was charged with break and enter and he was released on recognizance with conditions to appear in Red Deer Court on June 20.

The second man, Lyle Stanton Dean Whitesel, 36, of no fixed address has been charged with break and enter, possession of break in tools, possession of methamphetamine and breach of recognizance.

He was remanded in custody and will appear in court April 10.

This type of crime reduction is made possible because of cooperation with the RCMP and the public, say police.

“The simple act of reporting any suspicious activity and/or crime provides us with the necessary information by which we gather intelligence,” states the release. “RCMP would like to thank the public for alerting them to this activity.”

If you have any information, please call the Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3342. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.