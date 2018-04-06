Innisfail RCMP make arrest on rural property

On April 4th at approximately 2:04 p.m. Innisfail RCMP responded to an alarm call at a rural property near Hwy. 54 and RR 45 in Red Deer County.

While en route RCMP received another call from a witness who was near the property reporting suspicious activity. This witness did the right thing and stayed safe by calling police.

Police managed to get the owner of the property on the phone who stated no one should be on their property at the time.

RCMP arrived at the location of the alarm and observed a truck parked outside a garage with a male sitting inside. There were tracks entering the garage and when police entered the garage the located a second male inside. Both men were arrested without incident.

Sheldon Richard Metcalf, 46, of Red Deer has been charged with break and enter. Metcalf was released on a recognizance with conditions to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court.

Lyle Stanton Dean Whitesel, 36, of no fixed address has been charged with break and enter, possession of break in tools, possession of methamphetamine, and breach of recognizance (two counts).

Whitesel has been remanded in custody to appear in court this month.

If you have any information, call the Innisfail RCMP at 403 227 3342. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.