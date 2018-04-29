Grass fires keep Rimbey firefighters busy

Members of the Ponoka County West District Fire Department handled a few grass fires Saturday afternoon. The warm weather and heavy winds recently helped create ideal grass fire conditions. Photos courtesy of the Ponoka County West District Fire Department

The warm weather and heavy winds recently may have helped flame two grass fires on Saturday near Rimbey.

Members of the Ponoka County West District Fire Department were called to a relatively large grass fire east of Rimbey on Saturday afternoon.

This second fire is believed to have affected a larger area and was near Range Road 20. Firefighters were called to the field at about 2:30 p.m. and dealt with the grass fire for a few hours before they had it under control.

It is unclear what caused the fires.

As of Saturday evening, the fire ban website, www.albertafirebans.ca had only a few fire bans issued for Alberta with Parkland County and Two Hills County among them having fire bans.

Ponoka County fire crews were busy in Ponoka as well. The East District fire department handled two rollovers and a few other calls.