Red Deer gets more affordable child care spaces

Red Deer Child Care can now provide 78 newly affordable Early Learning and Child Care spaces

More families in Red Deer will have access to affordable child care, thanks to a provincial funding announcement for 90 new and newly affordable spaces.

Red Deer Child Care will be able to provide 78 newly affordable Early Learning and Child Care spaces. These are existing licensed spaces that will now be offered to parents for $25 per day or less.

In addition, the Federation des parents francophone de l’Alberta in Red Deer will be able to create 12 brand-new spaces, which will also be offered to parents for $25 per day or less.

Red Deer MLAs Barb Miller and Kim Schreiner have been advocating for more affordable child-care spaces in this community, and are happy with the results.

“High-quality child care shouldn’t break the bank, and I’ve heard this is a priority for many in Red Deer. These new spaces will make a big difference for many families, especially those of limited means,” said Miller, MLA for Red Deer-South.

“For far too long in this province, affordable child care has not been on the radar. I am so proud to see this government stepping up. Expanding the existing child-care pilot program will make life better for many Red Deer families,” said Schreiner, MLA for Red Deer-North.

This week Premier Rachel Notley and Children’s Services Minister Danielle Larivee announced that 100 new Early Learning and Child Care Centres across the province would be added to the existing 22 centres that opened last year as part of a province-wide pilot project.

With a total of 7,300 spaces now across the province, this program is expected to create 450 child-care jobs, empower more than 1,400 parents to enter or re-enter the workforce, and put big smiles on thousands of little faces.

-Submitted by the Government of Alberta

Previous story
Burn permits suspended for Red Deer County
Next story
UPDATED: Two of three people killed in Maskwacis highway crash identified

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer’s Mane Event Expo on this weekend

Event features everything equine

UPDATED: Two of three people killed in Maskwacis highway crash identified

A motorcycle, pickup truck and SUV collided on Highway 2A on Thursday night .

Innisfail RCMP respond to break and enter, possession of stolen property

Police located a stolen Jeep that had been involved in a collision with a power pole

Red Deer Marlins diving into 2018 season

77 swimmers are registered so far for the summer swim club

Labelle Stage Productions Vocal Competition finals run May 5th

Event runs in Red Deer Public Library’s Snell Auditorium downtown

Louis Arthur Charles: Britain’s new prince

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named

Selected oilsands projects may avoid new environmental assessment rules

In situ production is one of the two ways of extracting bitumen from the oilsands in Alberta

Trump threatens countries who don’t back US World Cup bid

The B.C. NDP said they wouldn’t support the bid earlier this year

One Wetaskiwin man arrested, charged after stolen car found in the city

Wetaskiwin RCMP lay charges on stolen vehicle and drug trafficking investigation

Korean leaders pledge denuclearization in historic meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in

Sexual harassment allegations against TVO host unsubstantiated: investigation

An independent investigation has cleared TVO host Steve Paikin of sexual harassment allegations

World needs to be ‘careful’ about Korean peace deal, says Canadian minister

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland said that no one should expect a formal end to hostilities to happen quickly

The eight women and two men killed in Toronto van attack identified

10 people were killed on Monday after a man in a van mowed down dozens of people

Mint employee fired after 2 kg of gold found missing from Ottawa facility

Spokeswoman Alison Crawford says the gold, worth about $110,000 at current prices

Most Read