Two rollovers in same spot near Ponoka

Emergency crews handled two rollovers south of Ponoka on Highway 2 on Saturday

A rollover Saturday afternoon south of Ponoka on Highway 2 caused some havoc for motorists.

Emergency crews, including EMS, police and the Ponoka County East District Fire Department were called to the scene at about 1 p.m. where a sedan had rolled.

The four occupants are believed to have suffered relatively minor injuries, although the extent of those injuries is not fully known.

About an hour later a pick up truck rolled in the same spot. Crews were still dealing with clean up from the first collision and traffic is believed to have slowed suddenly.

The driver of the pickup had to manoeuvre the vehicle to avoid a collision. The three occupants of the pickup are believed to be uninjured.

Busy Saturday

The county fire department had a relatively busy Saturday with five calls.

Along with the two rollovers the department dealt with a minor outside fire, a structure fire call that ended being an issue with a power line and a call to assist EMS.

As well, the Ponoka County West Fire Department also had a few calls related to grass fires near Rimbey.