Two rollovers in same spot near Ponoka

Emergency crews handled two rollovers south of Ponoka on Highway 2 on Saturday

A rollover Saturday afternoon south of Ponoka on Highway 2 caused some havoc for motorists.

Emergency crews, including EMS, police and the Ponoka County East District Fire Department were called to the scene at about 1 p.m. where a sedan had rolled.

The four occupants are believed to have suffered relatively minor injuries, although the extent of those injuries is not fully known.

About an hour later a pick up truck rolled in the same spot. Crews were still dealing with clean up from the first collision and traffic is believed to have slowed suddenly.

The driver of the pickup had to manoeuvre the vehicle to avoid a collision. The three occupants of the pickup are believed to be uninjured.

Busy Saturday

The county fire department had a relatively busy Saturday with five calls.

Along with the two rollovers the department dealt with a minor outside fire, a structure fire call that ended being an issue with a power line and a call to assist EMS.

As well, the Ponoka County West Fire Department also had a few calls related to grass fires near Rimbey.

 

This pickup rolled on Highway 2 south of Ponoka after heavy traffic slowed suddenly causing the driver to avoid other vehicles. It’s believed the three occupants were unharmed. Photo submitted

Previous story
Red Deer gets more affordable child care spaces

Just Posted

Locally-shot film showcases creative gifts of actors with disabilities

Worst Date Ever entered into the Easterseals Disability Film Challenge

UPDATED: Two of three people killed in Maskwacis highway crash identified

A motorcycle, pickup truck and SUV collided on Highway 2A on Thursday night .

Innisfail RCMP respond to break and enter, possession of stolen property

Police located a stolen Jeep that had been involved in a collision with a power pole

Red Deer Marlins diving into 2018 season

77 swimmers are registered so far for the summer swim club

Labelle Stage Productions Vocal Competition finals run May 5th

Event runs in Red Deer Public Library’s Snell Auditorium downtown

WATCH: Red Deer’s Mane Event Expo on this weekend

Event features everything equine

Two rollovers in same spot near Ponoka

Emergency crews handled two rollovers south of Ponoka on Highway 2 on Saturday

Nicholas Butcher found guilty of second-degree murder of yoga instructor

12-member Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury delivered verdict Saturday after five hours of deliberation

8 women and 2 men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

The dead ranged in age from 22 to 94 and included a student from South Korea and a man from Jordan

VIDEO: Broncos tribute concert attracts thousands including star NHL players

NHL players Sean Monahan of Calgary Flames, Brendan Gallagher of Montreal Canadiens attended

VIDEO: How Meghan Markle is reppin’ Canadian fashion internationally

The soon-to-be princess has a thing for locally made clothing out of eastern Canada

Selected oilsands projects may avoid new environmental assessment rules

In situ production is one of the two ways of extracting bitumen from the oilsands in Alberta

Trump threatens countries who don’t back US World Cup bid

The B.C. NDP said they wouldn’t support the bid earlier this year

One Wetaskiwin man arrested, charged after stolen car found in the city

Wetaskiwin RCMP lay charges on stolen vehicle and drug trafficking investigation

Most Read

  • Two rollovers in same spot near Ponoka

    Emergency crews handled two rollovers south of Ponoka on Highway 2 on Saturday