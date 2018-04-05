Members of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit were called to the scene of a collision at the Secondary Highway 611 overpass on Highway 2 with a semi and two vehicles Thursday afternoon. It’s unclear the cause of the incident but believed that the injuries were minor. Photo submitted

Collision with semi and two vehicles on Highway 2

Highway officers north of Ponoka at the Maskwacis overpass dealing with collision

Members of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit were called to the scene of a collision at the Maskwacis overpass on Highway 2 Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 4 p.m. in the northbound lanes just before the Secondary Highway 611 overpass. It’s unknown the cause of the collision but it did involve a semi and two sedans.

It’s believed that the sedan was being driven at a high rate of speed and then rear-ended the semi tractor.

At the time a tow truck from Wetaskiwin was called to the scene and it wasn’t known if there were any injuries. Crews were also directing traffic while the vehicles were being cleared.

