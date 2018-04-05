Collision with semi and two vehicles on Highway 2

Highway officers north of Ponoka at the Maskwacis overpass dealing with collision

Members of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit were called to the scene of a collision at the Secondary Highway 611 overpass on Highway 2 with a semi and two vehicles Thursday afternoon. It’s unclear the cause of the incident but believed that the injuries were minor. Photo submitted

Members of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit were called to the scene of a collision at the Maskwacis overpass on Highway 2 Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 4 p.m. in the northbound lanes just before the Secondary Highway 611 overpass. It’s unknown the cause of the collision but it did involve a semi and two sedans.

It’s believed that the sedan was being driven at a high rate of speed and then rear-ended the semi tractor.

At the time a tow truck from Wetaskiwin was called to the scene and it wasn’t known if there were any injuries. Crews were also directing traffic while the vehicles were being cleared.

