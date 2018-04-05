Let’s Talk, Red Deer!

Staff from more than 25 City departments and agencies will be at Parkland Mall Saturday

On Saturday, April 9th, at Parkland Mall, let’s talk about the places, projects, programs and services that are important to you.

From 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., local residents can chat with staff from over 25 City departments and community agencies. Mayor Tara Veer will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and your Red Deer City Councillors will be available throughout the day.

“Let’s Talk gives Red Deerians an opportunity to connect and engage with City council and City staff about the issues that matter most to the public we serve. It gives citizens a chance to get information, ask questions and share their input and ideas about the many programs, services and projects that are underway and planned for the future.

“It is essential we hear from Red Deerians to help us build a community that is responsive to the needs of our citizens,” said Veer.

This year, officials will be talking about community safety and policing priorities, sharing ideas about the Environmental Master Plan and exploring ways to enhance neighbourhood life.

There will also be electrifying demonstrations like the Electric Light and Power’s 10,000 volts of fun, Emergency Services lifesaving skills demonstrations and Design by Nature is bringing the goats that perform weed control duties.

This event is free, interactive and fun for the whole family.

“Let’s Talk is really about making the City open and accessible to all residents,” said Julia Harvie-Shemko, director of communications & strategic planning.

“We will be showcasing several new City initiatives including Green Carts, the Smart Cities Challenge, and talking to residents about the ways they can get involved and take part in shaping the future of our City.”

A number of community agencies will also be set up at Let’s Talk including 211, Alberta Animal Services, Tourism Red Deer, Waskasoo Environmental Education Society, the Red Deer Airport, the Red Deer Public Library, and the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

For complete details, visit www.reddeer.ca/letstalk.

-submitted by the City of Red Deer

