Red Deerians blow bubbles for autism awareness

SHOWING SUPPORT - Kerri-Ann Dalstra, Jason and their children Raya and Ryker, came out to support those with autism at a previous Bubbles for Autism event. photo submitted

Red Deerians will gather April 7th at the Parkland Class Accessibility Playground to raise awareness and acceptance for autism.

World Autism Awareness & Acceptance Day was April 2nd, although with Easter Monday falling that day, organizers decided to push it back.

This year marks the fourth annual Bubbles for Autism event, and families and friends touched by Autism are encouraged to come out and blow some bubbles, showing their care and support for those with autism.

The event, presented by Capabilities Connection of Central Alberta Association and sponsored by Access for Autism, runs from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.