Missing: Maskwacis RCMP seeking assistance locating missing teen

The 18-year-old Aboriginal man from Louis Bull was last seen March 3

Isaiah Threefingers, 18, was last seen by family members in the Louis Bull First Nation on March 3. Maskwacis RCMP seek the public’s assistance locating him. RCMP Photo

Maskwacis RCMP seek the public’s assistance locating a missing Aboriginal teen.

Isaiah Threefingers, 18, was last seen by family members on the Louis Bull First Nation on March 3.

Police describe Threefingers as 5 feet 9 inches tall, slender build and weighing approximately 130 pounds. He has short, curly black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt and a black jacket with the Maskwacis Hawks logo on it.

If you have any information on Isaiah’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-4600 or your local police.

Five dead after helicopter crash in New York City's East River

Adele Poratto enters her name in the nomination race for United Conservative Party

Red Deer resident hopes to bring change to the City

Arts Council explores the often-heard statement – 'My Kid Could Do That'

Exhibit shows through to April 22nd

Rebels score a playoff spot after 5-2 win over Tigers

Huge effort by veterans puts Red Deer into contention

Benefit concert held to remember Andrew Carter

Event raises over $1,000 for Schizophrenia Society of Alberta Red Deer Chapter

Queens lose in ACAC Championships

MacEwan Griffins take 5-game series 3-1

What's Up Wednesday – March 7th

A summary of the local news in Red Deer this week

Five dead after helicopter crash in New York City's East River

The private helicopter was doing a photo shoot

Brian McKeever becomes Canada's most decorated winter Paralympian

38-year-old visually impaired cross-country skier won the 20-kilometre event Monday in Pyeongchang

'Kind of shocking:' Several skiers and snowboarders die in tree wells this year

At least five people have died recently from falling into tree wells

PHOTOS: Vehicle collides with tow truck south of Bashaw

The tow truck was collecting a different vehicle that had slid of the road

Minor injuries in rollover near Ponoka

Blowing snow on Friday afternoon caused for icy spots on area highways in the evening

Trans Mountain granted injunction against blockades in B.C.

The company wants to restrict protesters from coming within 50 metres of the facilities

Urn and cremated remains stolen near Ponoka

Ponoka RCMP seek the public's help locating cremated remains along with personal valuables

