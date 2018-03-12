Missing: Maskwacis RCMP seeking assistance locating missing teen

Isaiah Threefingers, 18, was last seen by family members in the Louis Bull First Nation on March 3. Maskwacis RCMP seek the public’s assistance locating him. RCMP Photo

Maskwacis RCMP seek the public’s assistance locating a missing Aboriginal teen.

Isaiah Threefingers, 18, was last seen by family members on the Louis Bull First Nation on March 3.

Police describe Threefingers as 5 feet 9 inches tall, slender build and weighing approximately 130 pounds. He has short, curly black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt and a black jacket with the Maskwacis Hawks logo on it.

If you have any information on Isaiah’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-4600 or your local police.