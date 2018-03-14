Lumber truck in flames near Breton

RCMP advise motorists avoid the area for some time while crews clear the road

A lumber truck rollover near Breton has caused major traffic delays.

Breton RCMP attended the scene of a semi rollover Wednesday morning on Highway 39 and Range Road 45.

Police say that just before 11 a.m. the semi tractor hauling lumber rolled and subsequently caught on fire. By the time they arrived RCMP state the truck and lumber were fully involved.

The driver, and lone occupant, of the vehicle was not injured, say police.

As of 4 p.m. police stated they expect the road to be blocked for another two hours.