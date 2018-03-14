Suspects from Ermineskin, Rimbey arrested after chase across entire region

A Rimbey and Ermineskin man face several charges as a result of a multi-jurisdiction police investigation.

It all started on March 8 after a thwarted break and enter attempt in Camrose. Just before 11 p.m. police responded to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival RCMP say the suspect vehicle was seen leaving a business.

“The RCMP attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. It was determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Leduc, earlier in the day,” states a Camrose RCMP press release.

A pursuit through to Wetaskiwin ensued.

In an attempt to apprehend the driver, Wetaskiwin and Maskwacis RCMP deployed a tire deflation device and the vehicle was eventually found within the City of Wetaskiwin.

“The vehicle was abandoned in the City of Wetaskiwin and two male suspects fled on foot. Following a short foot pursuit, one male suspect was arrested,” say police.

Police dog services were called in to help locate the second suspect but he could not be found, however, the truck was returned to its owner.

The Rimbey man arrested, 28-year-old Todd Orrin Adams, is charged with operating a motor vehicle while being pursued, driving while disqualified, break and enter with intent and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Further investigation helped locate the second suspect, 32-year-old Trent McAdam of Ermineskin. He is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and break and enter with intent.

On March 12 it was the Didsbury RCMP that found McAdam driving what is alleged to be a stolen truck. “After tactically trying to contain the suspect and the truck, the driver attempted to flee and got the vehicle stuck. The driver, who was determined to be wanted on the earlier referenced arrest warrant, was arrested by Didsbury RCMP without further incident,” say police.

Bail hearings were held for both subjects. Adams remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court of Alberta in Wetaskiwin on March 13. McAdams remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court of Alberta in Camrose on March 13.

“We are partners with the community when it comes to solving crimes like this,” says Cpl. Isaac Verbaas, detachment commander of the Camrose RCMP. “We need the eyes and ears of the community to tell us when something looks out of place. Be the best witness you can be and we will take it from there.”