Suspects from Ermineskin, Rimbey arrested after chase across entire region

Camrose RCMP make arrests after a thwarted break and enter attempt

  • Mar. 14, 2018 2:30 p.m.

A Rimbey and Ermineskin man face several charges as a result of a multi-jurisdiction police investigation.

It all started on March 8 after a thwarted break and enter attempt in Camrose. Just before 11 p.m. police responded to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival RCMP say the suspect vehicle was seen leaving a business.

“The RCMP attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. It was determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Leduc, earlier in the day,” states a Camrose RCMP press release.

Investigations showed that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Leduc earlier that day.

A pursuit through to Wetaskiwin ensued.

In an attempt to apprehend the driver, Wetaskiwin and Maskwacis RCMP deployed a tire deflation device and the vehicle was eventually found within the City of Wetaskiwin.

“The vehicle was abandoned in the City of Wetaskiwin and two male suspects fled on foot. Following a short foot pursuit, one male suspect was arrested,” say police.

Police dog services were called in to help locate the second suspect but he could not be found, however, the truck was returned to its owner.

The Rimbey man arrested, 28-year-old Todd Orrin Adams, is charged with operating a motor vehicle while being pursued, driving while disqualified, break and enter with intent and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Further investigation helped locate the second suspect, 32-year-old Trent McAdam of Ermineskin. He is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and break and enter with intent.

On March 12 it was the Didsbury RCMP that found McAdam driving what is alleged to be a stolen truck. “After tactically trying to contain the suspect and the truck, the driver attempted to flee and got the vehicle stuck. The driver, who was determined to be wanted on the earlier referenced arrest warrant, was arrested by Didsbury RCMP without further incident,” say police.

Bail hearings were held for both subjects. Adams remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court of Alberta in Wetaskiwin on March 13. McAdams remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court of Alberta in Camrose on March 13.

“We are partners with the community when it comes to solving crimes like this,” says Cpl. Isaac Verbaas, detachment commander of the Camrose RCMP. “We need the eyes and ears of the community to tell us when something looks out of place. Be the best witness you can be and we will take it from there.”

Previous story
Dog dies after airline worker has it placed in overhead bin
Next story
UPDATE: Maskwacis RCMP say the missing man has been found deceased

Just Posted

Construction underway on cannabis production facility in Red Deer County

Initial construction on the site is underway and expected to be completed by May

Recent arrests by RCMP include break and enters in progress and outstanding warrants

Red Deer RCMP made arrests while doing targeted patrols downtown

Rebels keep home-ice dream alive with 5-2 over ‘Canes

Red Deer look to steal both games against Kootenay this weekend

WATCH: What’s Up Wednesday – March 14th

Weekly recap of Red Deer’s local news

Sunrise Toastmasters Club helps folks conquer public speaking fears

Meetings run Tuesdays at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd

WATCH: A preview of Red Deer’s Hunting Hills High School’s The Addams Family

Josh Dokter playing Gomez Addams

Suspects from Ermineskin, Rimbey arrested after chase across entire region

Camrose RCMP make arrests after a thwarted break and enter attempt

Injunction hearing told pipeline critics ‘inconvenience’ Kinder Morgan in B.C.

Trans Mountain has hit multiple blocks in B.C.

Canadian Olympic star Duhamel lends voice to calls for end to dog-meat trade

She wants to put an end to the South Korean dog-meat trade

Ottawa spends $9.1 million on studies aimed at protecting whales

Money will be used to develop and test technologies to lower the risk of collisions

US, France, Germany blame Russia for UK nerve agent attack

The leaders said the use of a chemical weapon is “an assault on U.K. sovereignty” and “a breach of international law.”

Trump says he made up facts about trade deficit in meeting with Trudeau

Trump told a fundraiser that after Trudeau told him the U.S. does not have a trade deficit with Canada, he replied, “Wrong, Justin, you do.

A self-assured Putin seems confident of electoral victory

President Vladimir Putin seems self-assured and confident of victory in the election on Sunday, March 18.

Syria marks 7 years of war; thousands leave besieged enclave

Turkey’s President hoped the Syrian town of Afrin would be encircled by its forces by Wednesday evening

Most Read