Spray Park to open earlier than expected

Red Deerians can enjoy free daily access to the spray park beginning May 24th

The Blue Grass Sod Farms Central Spray & Play Park will be open early for the 2018 summer season. Guests can enjoy free daily access to the spray park beginning May 24 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The Blue Grass Central Spray & Play Park is home to a 7,500 square foot spray pad that boasts 35 spray toys and two dump buckets. The park is centrally located at the northwest corner of Rotary Recreation Park at 47A Avenue and 48 Street.

For more information visit: www.reddeer.ca.

-Submitted by City of Red Deer

