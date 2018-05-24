Heart and Stroke looking for Big Bike riders

Funds raised go towards the Heart and Stroke Foundation

One bike, 29 people, and 20 minutes all for a great cause.

The Big Bike is making its way to Red Deer June 22nd and Aug. 21st.

“It’s a 20-minute ride on our Heart and Stroke Big Bike which seats 29 people,” said Leanne Schenn, fund development coordinator with Heart and Stroke.

To participate in the Aug. 21st ride, individuals need to raise a minimum of $50 to participate.

“You get on this giant bike and laugh with your co-workers, get a heart pumping exercise in the middle of your workday and breathe from the beautiful fresh Red Deer air and you are just helping us achieve our goal of healthy lives free of heart disease and stroke,” said Schenn.

On event day, a Heart and Stroke driver will accompany the team of riders as they pedal through Red Deer, celebrating their fundraising accomplishments.

The first Big Bike day, held June 22nd, is sponsored by the Canadian Brewhouse in the GoodLife Fitness parking lot, with various teams competing.

The first ride starts at 2 p.m. and the last is at 8 p.m.

Members of the community are welcome to stop by to watch or donate money.

Spaces are still available for Aug. 21st, and the bike will travel wherever the teams want to ride.

Schenn said it’s a good time to get your co-workers together to ride and fundraise collectively. She added that she’s even seen those involved in a stag and staggette get behind the wheel.

Last year, over 70,000 riders in over 200 communities across the country raised over $8 million for heart disease and stroke research.

For more information on the ride, visit bigbike.ca.