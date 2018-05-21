Ellis Bird Farm kicks off 2018 season

BIODIVERSITY - Myrna Pearman, site services manager at Ellis Bird Farm, was excited to kick of their 2018 season. Todd Colin Vaughan/Lacombe Express

One of Central Alberta’s epicentres of biodiversity — Ellis Bird Farm — officially kicked off their 2018 over the season.

The Farm help an opening day celebration, with author Debbie Olsen on hard showcasing her new book 125 Nature Hot Spots in Alberta, which Ellis Bird Farm is a part of.

Olsen spent the afternoon speaking about the locations in her book and signing copies for the public.

The Farm also has welcomed several new students for the summer and has introduced several new aspects around the farm.

“Last May, some of the trees Charlie (Ellis) planted blew over,” Site Services Manager Myrna Pearman said. “He planted those in 1954 and 1956, so we salvaged them and turned them into benches.”

She added she hopes to see everyone come out and enjoy the farm this summer.

“It is important to come out here because we are a one-of-a-kind place,” she said. “We are a wonderful link between conservation, industry and agriculture and we have a lot of truly amazing things to share with folks.”

Pearman said the farm features an amazing amount of biodiversity.

“We emulate the principles of natural landscaping. We have planted and done all of our gardening to support biodiversity,” she said, adding there are many events new and old to experience the Farm at.

“We have our Bluebird Festival and Bug Jamboree and we have added Family Nature nights, as well as a Speaker Series,” she said. “We also have Knee-high Nature every Wednesday.

“People should go on our website where everything is listed and then come out, learn and enjoy because this is a beautiful place,” she said.

The Farm is run in part from the help of the community.

“We are always looking for donations to support our education and conservation efforts. We do welcome volunteers as well — they can get a hold of us info.ellisbirdfarm.ca,” she said.

She added, “I am thrilled we are open for the season. The grass is green and the birds are back — it is all good.”

