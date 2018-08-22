The tremendous importance of tribes

A high-level tribe lifts each other up and helps you find solutions to your challenges

As long as humans have been in existence, being part of a tribe has been crucial.

Originally it was important for survival, as groups could protect one another and navigate challenges with much more ease than a single person. They banked on each other for enhanced shelter, better gathering, better hunting, better protection and for social relationships.

It was all about the mutual benefit scenario where the value of the tribe was better than the sum of its parts.

The wolf pack. The gaggle of geese. The murder of crows (seriously they are called a murder – weird, huh?)

In fact, most animals still live in tribes – humans included. Yes, we still do. Just think about it.

Just because (for the most part) we no longer have daily rational fears from the attacks by wild animals, natural disasters, and starvation, we still live in tribes.

Our definition of our tribe and our need for it may be a tad different now, however, they still serve a massive purpose for protection and support. Or at least they should.

Many of us have protective and supportive tribes and many of us have tribes that are actually more harmful than protective and unstable than supportive.

Kind of the exact opposite purpose of a tribe in my opinion.

You see, too often in today’s world people have what I’ll call tribes by default – they are JUST THERE. They don’t really choose who is in their tribe – it’s more whoever happens to be around them a lot in daily life.

So, I want to share with you the importance of evaluating and creating your tribe.

Now I’m not saying that you should kick friends and family to the curb at all, but you should consciously choose a high-level tribe.

A high-level tribe is a small circle of people that strive for more.

They’re positive, supportive, and they don’t gossip. They lift each other up and help you find solutions to your challenges. They aren’t the ones that trash you while you aren’t in the room and that have their goal of keeping you down instead of lifting you up first in their minds.

When a high-level tribe is absent from your life, it affects you on many levels including ways you may not even realize. In order to operate at your highest vibration and achieve the most in life, you must have a high-level tribe.

And that’s exactly what we’ve created here at 360 Fitness. Our tribe is protective, supportive and maybe most importantly accepting of everyone and demanding of your utmost potential.

So, some questions for you. Who’s in your tribe and what value do they bring you and what value do you bring to them?

If this is something you know you need in your life, we suggest you bring up the conversation about tribes to your friends and family around the dinner table or office cooler. Start chatting with them about the idea of tribes, how you find out who is in yours, how you find new ones and how you can do some simple tribe upgrades.

So, if you or someone you know is struggling on any level personally, we invite you or them into our high-level tribe. We don’t judge, gossip or criticize. We empower, love and energize each other.

The way a tribe should be.

Jack Wheeler is a personal trainer and the owner of 360 Fitness.