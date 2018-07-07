Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, from Russia, holds the Stanley Cup trophy at the fan zone in Moscow ahead of the the quarterfinal match between Russia and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup that is being played in the Fisht Stadium, in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018. (Dmitry Serebryakov/AP Photo)

VIDEO: Ovechkin shows off the Stanley Cup at the World Cup

Washington Capitals captain took the NHL trophy to a fan zone in Moscow

Alex Ovechkin has brought the Stanley Cup to the World Cup.

The Washington Capitals captain took the NHL trophy to a fan zone in Moscow where World Cup games are screened. With the Russian National Guard providing security, Ovechkin lifted the cup above his head in front of a crowd of fans, who were allowed to take photos with the trophy.

“The cup is with us. The cup is in Moscow, Russia,” Ovechkin said. “I am very happy for the people that can see it and touch it. I am very, very happy.”

Ovechkin said he wishes the Russian soccer team well in its quarterfinal match against Croatia in Sochi.

“The national team did a great a job for the fans. Everyone is so happy. Miracles can happen. We are not far away from the final,” he said. “We need to fight, and our players understand it. They will do everything that they can.”

Ovechkin won his first Stanley Cup championship a month ago in his 13th season in Washington.

Other Russian NHL players are also interested in soccer. Evgeni Malkin of the Pittsburgh Penguins posted a picture on Instagram showing himself on a luxury jet with Ilya Kovalchuk of the Los Angeles Kings and Alexander Radulov of the Dallas Stars.

“Flying to Sochi” was the caption.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Google Doodle celebrates birthday of civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond

Just Posted

Bard on Bower gears up for exciting summer season

Celebrate William Shakespeare with a festive ’Mardi Gras’ theme

UPDATE/WATCH: Over $250,000 worth of drugs seized in Red Deer investigation

A total of 57 criminal charges have been laid

WATCH: Stettler woman lands the big prize in Red Deer Hospital Dream Home Lottery

Proceeds will go to the purchase of 39 new beds for the Red Deer Hospital

Canadian legend Lee Aaron to play Westerner Days

Lee’s show will feature her latest project Diamond Baby Blues

WATCH: C.A.R.E. introduces newcomers to Canadian summer sports

Over 150 Red Deerian newcomers headed to Eastview Estates Park to learn some sports

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

Blackfalds Superkids Triathlon grows in second year

68 kids introduced to the sport of triathlon

VIDEO: Ovechkin shows off the Stanley Cup at the World Cup

Washington Capitals captain took the NHL trophy to a fan zone in Moscow

Canadian firefighter dies in fall on Pakistan’s treacherous K2 mountain

Serge Dessureault died Saturday while attempting to scale 8,611-meter mountain in northern Pakistan

Ontario asks Trudeau for resources to address influx of asylum seekers

About 800 refugee claimants and asylum seekers are staying in Toronto college residences

Former B.C. reporter says Trudeau apologized day after encounter at music festival

Woman confirms she was reporter in Creston Valley Advance editorial that alleges Trudeau groped her

Motorcyclist left hurt woman on side of B.C. highway after crash: RCMP

Woman may have been lying injured for a few hours near the Highway 97 intersection in Prince George

Judicial council offers up courses for judges on handling sex assault cases

Website includes 10 offerings focused on sexual assault law, as well as one on sexual assault trials

Blue-green algae bloom advisory issued for Alix Lake

Residents, as well as visitors to this lake, are advised to take precautions

Most Read

  • VIDEO: Ovechkin shows off the Stanley Cup at the World Cup

    Washington Capitals captain took the NHL trophy to a fan zone in Moscow