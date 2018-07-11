Feeling the heat? Get a free Slurpee at 7/11

Do you know what today is? It’s free Slurpee day!
On Wednesday, July 11, you can head to your nearest 7/11 and pick up a free small Slurpee anytime from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Small Slurpees are free from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Performance runs July 26th at The Krossing with doors opening at 7 p.m.
Microbreweries are an emerging industry in Red Deer
Company axing passenger bus and freight services in Prairies, and cutting all but one route in B.C.
56-8 win puts Bucs’ right behind Ft. Mac in AFL standings
Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie
Ironically Jagger released a song last year titled “England Lost” which was about watching England play soccer
Canada, U.S. express concern at NATO over Russian pipeline into Germany
Croatia, the first team in 28 years to come from behind to win a World Cup semifinal match, will play France
Average national home price will not buy three bedrooms in half of Canada’s 50 largest cities.
Conversation was on the margins of the NATO summit in Brussels including efforts to revise the NAFTA
NDP leader Singh asked Trudeau in letter to take ‘immediate action,’ stop the cancellation of crucial bus routes
Bank of Canada has its eye on how widening global trade disputes will impact economy
Tim Hortons is relying on more than just delivery to garner more enthusiasm for its brand
