RCMP seek kids’ help in naming new police dogs

These aren’t your typical puppy names.

Then again, these aren’t your typical puppies.

The RCMP is seeking the public’s help in naming their next generation of police dogs. The chosen names will be given to 13 German Shepherd puppies, which were born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alberta.

Name the puppy contest contest is underway. Get your name in! @RCMPDepot https://t.co/2yhrPCiyIR — Vernon North Okanagan RCMP (@VernonNOkRCMP) February 12, 2019

Related: B.C. RCMP dog Hammer helps police nab suspects, find lost hiker – all in 4 days

Related: Vernon police dog apprehends two

The 13 children whose names are selected will each receive a laminated 8×10-inch photo of the dog they name, a plush dog named Justice and an RCMP baseball cap.

Contest rules are simple: names must begin with the letter “M,” names must have no more than nine letters, names must be one or two syllables. Contestants must live in Canada and be 14-years-old or younger. Only one entry per child will be eligible. Entries must be received by March 26, 2019.

Contest winners and the winning names will be announced on April 30 on the RCMP website and on social media.

People interested can enter online or via mail by sending a letter. Be sure to print the child’s name, address, telephone number and the suggested name for a puppy. Envelopes should be addressed as follows: Attn: “Name the Puppy Contest,” Police Dog Service Training Centre, Box 6120, Innisfail, AB T4G 1S8

If submitting by mail, children are also invited to get creative with their entries.

Winning names will be chosen by the PDSTC staff. A draw will determine the winning entry in the event of multiple submissions of the same puppy name.

Those names not selected for the contest will be considered for other puppies born during the year.

Related: Police dog, handler credited with assault arrest

Related: Police dog tracks down counterfeit suspect

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.