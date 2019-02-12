CORRECTS TO CLARIFY THIS IS THE TYPE OF MONKEY THAT IS MISSING NOT THE ACTUAL MONKEY - In this undated photo provided by the Palm Beach Zoo, a rare Goeldi’s monkey, sits on a branch at an enclosure at the Palm Beach Zoo, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Palm Beach Zoo via AP)

Tiny monkey stolen from Palm Beach zoo

Florida police are the hunt for stolen monkey

Police in Florida need help finding a little monkey that was stolen from the Palm Beach Zoo.

Zoo spokeswoman Naki Carter announced Tuesday that 12-year-old Kali, a rare Goeldi’s monkey, was taken from her enclosure on Monday. A zookeeper discovered the monkey missing during early morning rounds, and then saw that the mesh had been cut open.

READ MORE: Otter pups make debut at Kansas City Zoo

Police are seeking help identifying a person seen in surveillance video walking along the zoo’s perimeter early Monday.

Goeldi’s monkeys, also known as callimicos, are naturally from the Amazon. Zoo president Margo McKnight said they are “increasingly sought after for the illegal pet trade.”

READ MORE: Zoo elephants eat Berlin’s leftover Christmas trees

Officials say Kali has a microchip, weighs around 1 pound (0.45 kilogram) and requires a specialized diet as well as anti-inflammatory medicine.

The Associated Press

